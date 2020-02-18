Ousted CEO and principal of charter school files federal lawsuit against school district

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – He was the leader of a controversial Manatee County charter school. He’s accused of mismanaging the school and breaking school district policies. Eddie Hundley, the now-former principal and CEO of Lincoln Memorial Academy, is not going away quietly.

He and a group of former LMA teachers have filed a lawsuit against Manatee County Schools and the City of Palmetto. They claim they were treated unfairly, and they can prove it in court.

Back in August a judge ruled in favor of allowing the School District of Manatee County to take over the newly formed charter school — Lincoln Memorial Academy.

Judge Bob Cohen’s Final Order has pages and pages of reasons for his ruling; the concern for the health, safety, and/or welfare of students, failure to pay teachers, employees, the Florida Retirement System, the IRS, failure to screen food for allergens, and more.

Another dire circumstance is this water bill stating the school was more than $3,000 behind and on the verge of getting it shut off. Hundley claims the school was paid up in full one month prior.

A federal lawsuit names the City of Palmetto as conspiring with the school district to provide a false water bill.

“I need the district held accountable. I need them to not be able to say, ‘oh, you caught us with a fraudulent water bill? The water bill doesn’t really matter.’ When you all know it was presented as a reason to vote on,” said Hundley.

Hundley believes the district never gave the charter school a chance to succeed instead setting it up to fail by delaying money needed to run the school.

“I do feel even more so than racial, that there’s definite discrimination,” said Hundley.

A spoke person for the school district told 8 On Your Side they do not comment on pending litigation, referring us instead to Judge Cohen’s final order.

As for the City of Palmetto, they have yet to respond to 8 On Your Side.

Hundley claims that this lawsuit will exonerate both him and his colleagues. He says his goal is to be back in charge at Lincoln Memorial.