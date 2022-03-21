BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 30-year-old man was arrested after deputies said he shot someone in the parking lot of a Bradenton restaurant early Monday morning.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the Banana Factory at 2:30 a.m. for a reported disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they began to clear a large crowd of people in the parking lot when multiple gunshots were fired. One person was shot multiple times.

Deputies then chased the suspect, who was identified as Brandon Baker. They were able to catch him and recover the gun.

Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital by friends. The victim is listed in critical condition.

Baker, who is a three-time convicted felon, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies are still trying to determine a motive, but they said they don’t think it was a random shooting.