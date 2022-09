BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A person died in an explosion in Bradenton on Wednesday, according to a tweet from the Bradenton police department.

Bradenton police said the fire started after someone lit a flame in a room where oxygen was being administered.

Police did not provide any details about the victim.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.