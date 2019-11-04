Officials considering building a wall around a Manatee County neighborhood to keep water out

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County neighborhood is prone to some serious flooding and its residents are fed up.

Officials are considering a very unique solution- building a wall around the entire community.

This wall would be a first of its kind in the county, but some locals are not fans of this idea.

Centre Lake gets its name from a calm scenic lake located in the middle of this subdivision. But it’s better known for a story in 2017- when the entire community became a lake after a few days of torrential downpours.

Officials say the area is at risk of flooding again and two years later, residents are still dealing with the aftermath.

“My wife could not move in because she has sensitivity to mold and such,” said resident Steven Kane.

Kane still has water damage and uses de-humidifiers 24-7.

“I have to run that constantly to keep the humidity out of here, or my drywall will fall right off the ceiling,” Kane said.

Manatee County completed an extensive study to address Centre Lake’s flooding.

“If you think of a bathtub, it’ll fill up quickly, but then it’s like trying to drain it out through a straw, it takes a very long time,” said Kenneth Kohn, a project engineer with Manatee County Public Works.

Some of the solutions discussed by the county include widening nearby drain channels, or purchasing every home.

Instead, the most affordable option would be to build a four to five foot wall around the community, along with a pump station. There would have to be a new access point built to allow residents inside.

“I’ve never seen it work before,” said Kane. “Probably the most likely and most efficient and costly fix would be an earthen dike like that they have in New Orleans.”

At $8.5 million, the wall is the cheapest option. The money would be split between the county and the Southwest Florida Water Management District, but at this time officials stress this is conceptual, and funding has not been provided.

More discussions are needed on this issue and News Channel 8 will keep you updated.

