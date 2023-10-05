BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Chicago’s iconic ‘Original Rainbow Cone‘ has opened up its first location in Florida.

Customers can now order sweet treats at the new shop in Bradenton.

“My mom and dad took my brother, Joe, and I to the Rainbow Cone in Chicago,” Bradenton Franchise Owner Erica Campbell said. “It’s like a beautiful pink building, so really it was an experience for us growing up.”

Original Rainbow Cone in Chicago was first opened in 1926 by a gentleman known as ‘Grandpa Joe’.

Campbell said Grandpa Joe was tired of going into shops and asking for more than one flavor, so he decided to take matters into his own hands by making the Rainbow Cone.

The Rainbow Cone consists of sliced chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, pistachio ice cream, and orange sherbet.

The shop also has additional ice cream flavors available.

Menu items include mini donuts, shakes, sundaes and cake,

The Original Rainbow Cone’s Bradenton location is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Check out their full menu online.