MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The “no swim” advisory that was put in place at several beaches in Manatee County since July 29 was lifted Wednesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The no swim advisory was lifted for the following Manatee County beaches:

Bayfront Park North,

Manatee Public Beach North,

Coquina Beach North, and

Palma Sola South

County officials said the level of enteric bacteria (enterococci), which is known to cause human disease, infections, or rashes to those who wade or swim in the water, has dropped to acceptable levels since the water was last tested on Monday.

Residents and visitors can now safely return to swimming and other water sports at the beach sites.