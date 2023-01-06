MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health issued a no-swim advisory Friday for Palma Sola South in Manatee County.

According to the department, a no-swim advisory is issued when it is thought that contact with the water at the site could make beachgoers sick.

A release shows test results taken from samples at Palma Sola South on Jan. 3 found an elevated level of enterococci or enteric bacteria. The bacteria is known to bring human disease, infections and/or rashes.

The department said the no-swim advisory will be in effect until the water meets Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) safety guidelines. Other beaches located in Manatee County are not under advisory.

For more information on the Healthy Beaches program, call (941) 714-7593, or visit the Florida Department of Health’s website at www.FloridaHealth.gov and select Beach Water Quality under the Environmental Health tab of the navigation bar.