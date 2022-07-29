MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Beachgoers planning to hit the waves at Manatee Public Beach North this weekend may want to think twice after a precautionary “no swim” advisory was issued for several beaches in Manatee County.

Other Manatee County area beaches in the no-swim advisory issued Friday, July 29 include:

Bayfront Park North (water sampling site near northernmost access to the park),

Coquina Beach North (water sampling site near Lifeguard Station Tower 5) , and

, and Palma Sola South

According to the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County, the advisory was issued after water samples, taken at all four beaches on July 26, detected elevated levels of enterococci bacteria. The bacteria can cause human disease, infections or rashes to those who wade or swim in the water.

The no swim advisory will be lifted once bacteria levels taken are deemed acceptable. Other beaches located in Manatee County are not under advisory.

Earlier in the week, a no swim advisory was issued for Siesta Key Beach and six others in the Sarasota area, according to a previous report.

For more information on beach water quality, visit the Florida Department of Health’s website at www.FloridaHealth.gov or call (941) 714-7593.