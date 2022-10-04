BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bradenton Police Department is investigating after a social media threat stated that a pipe bomb was placed at Manatee High School.

Police said they were notified of the threat on Monday evening. After searching the school with explosive detecting K9s, no pipe bombs were found.

Police said there is no threat to students or staff members.

Bradenton detectives said they are working to find out the origin of the social media post, which was shared on several platforms.

“We encourage parents and guardians to speak with students on the dangers of sharing these threats on social media. If you see a potential threat, report it to law enforcement immediately, and do not share it on additional social media platforms or accounts. Threats have consequences, even if they’re made as a joke,” the police department said.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to call Bradenton police at 941-932-9300 or email BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.