TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Bradenton early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said they interviewed one person who was involved in the shooting, which happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1100 Block of 51st Avenue Drive West, but no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” a sheriff’s office representative said in a press release.

Investigators did not release the victims’ names, citing Marsy’s Law, which ensures them the right to privacy.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.