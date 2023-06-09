BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Two new water taxis will take passengers between Bradenton and Anna Maria Island this summer.

The taxis will start taking on passengers between July and early August.

Elliott Falcione, Executive Director of Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, told SNN the taxis are almost finished.

The 49-passenger catamaran pontoon-style boats will be able to accommodate all the beach gear that riders want to bring.

Falcione said the project is supported by tourism tax process and will be used to reduce traffic.

“It’ll be most valuable, jumping on the watercraft, from North Anna Maria Island, all the way to south, just to go to dinner,” Falcione said.

A one-way trip costs $8 for adults. If you want to use the taxis all day, it will be $10.

The boats will start out running only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“I think it’s a great idea. It’s going to help reduce traffic, parking is such a problem, and it’s also better for the environment,” Suzanne Stein said.

In the future, the taxis may branch out as far as Longboat Key.