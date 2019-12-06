New video may solve horse slaughters in Manatee County

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – Crystal clear video from a security system may just be what Manatee County deputies need to find a horse killer.

In the 5800 block of Buckeye Road in Palmetto on Sunday night, around 11:30, a camera caught a man snooping around a stable.

After searching the surrounding area, deputies found the horse dead in a field nearby. They said it had been slaughtered for its meat.

“I think he might as well go check into the county jail. Cuz to me he’s as good as caught,” said Steve Stephens.

Stephens, owner of Imperial Farms knows the pain of having a beloved horse killed. In October 2015, someone led one of his animals down a path, killed him and cut him up.

“The two cases are way similar,” said Stephens.

Stephens is putting up a $5000 reward to help law enforcement.

“It was strange to me that it happened in little Manatee County twice,” said Stephens.

And this latest killing is just over a mile from his stable.

“This horse was cut up. They took the loin out his back on both sides of the spine” Stephen’s said. They also took the hindquarters and front shoulders. “I have to say these people have a sickness. They have no heart. They have no feeling for sure.”

Manatee County deputies are calling the man in the video a person of interest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.