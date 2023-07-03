BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The new superintendent of the Manatee County School District was sworn in on Monday.

Dr. Jason Wysong said his first three months will be filled with listening and learning.

Wysong stood next to his wife and son as he was sworn in by a county judge on Monday morning. Wysong is coming from Seminole County Public Schools where he most recently served as deputy superintendent.

“It’s always exciting to lead an education community when people want to be here,” Wysong said.

He said one of his first priorities is ensuring the district is ready to welcome students in August.

“All school districts are dealing with the same challenges right now retaining staff, filling vacancies,” Wysong said.

The new superintendent is also focused on safety and student achievement.

“When public education is done really well, it’s an economic driver and it’s a civic driver for community success,” he said.

Wysong is replacing Cynthia Saunders, who recently retired after serving 34 years in education in Florida.

“Ms. Saunders did a lot of work around innovation and imagination and really engaging programming,” he said. “We want to be sure that we sustain all of that work and keep doing that well and take the next step.”

Wysong’s son will also attend Manatee Schools in the fall.