BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A new ferry service connecting the Anna Maria Island and Bradenton areas was delayed again.

Service for the Gulf Islands Ferry was set to start Friday. Due to “unfavorable weather conditions” Friday and Saturday service has been suspended.

Manatee County officials said weather forecasts are favorable for service to resume on Sunday.

The new Gulf Islands Ferry service will take riders from the day dock off the Riverwalk in downtown Bradenton to Anna Maria City Pier and Bridge Street Pier.

It will be available Fridays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with departures every hour, on the hour.

Officials said ride times between stops will range from 25 to 40 minutes.

The 50-foot open-air catamarans, named Miss Anna Maria and Downtown Duchess, can hold 48 passengers.

A one-way ticket will cost $6 per person. Special pricing will be available for children and seniors.

To learn more about the ferry service and to purchase tickets, visit Gulf Coast Water Taxi’s website.