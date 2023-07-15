SOUTH BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — New details have surfaced regarding a fatal shooting investigation in South Bradenton.

On Sunday, 18-year-old Nicholas Dickinson was found dead inside of his home at the Pic Town Mobile Home Park on 50th Avenue Place West, according to a release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was described as a “shootout,” with Dickinson allegedly returning fire at the shooter. He was shot one time in the chest. His roommate discovered his body the next day.

Deputies arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting and charged him with manslaughter with a firearm. On Saturday, the sheriff’s office said that Dickinson “was not an intended target” of the shooting – the teenager was allegedly just shooting at the home.

Detectives now believe the two may not have known each other when the shooting took place.