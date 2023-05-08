BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Chick-fil-A lovers will soon have another restaurant to visit in the Bradenton area.

Chick-fil-A announced that a restaurant is opening up on May 11. It’s located at 4311 Manatee Avenue West.

The restaurant will offer dine-in, drive-thru, and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday through Saturday.

This location will join 50 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the Tampa-St. Petersburg market.

The new location will recognize 100 local heroes making an impact in the Bradenton area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

It will also donate $25,000 to Feeding America.