BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A new Bradenton Pizza Hut will give out free pizza for a year.

The first 25 customers in line at the restaurant’s new location at 4144 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. on Sept. 22 will get the free pizza.

The free pizza offer is only valid at the 4144 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. location, according to a news release. The winners will receive two free specialty pizzas (or pizzas up to three toppings) per month for one year.

The pizzas can be redeemed separately or together, but is valid only for the respective month. It’s also limited to carry-out only and on Hand Tossed, Thin ‘N Crispy or Original Pan crusts. It may not be combined with other coupons or promotions, the news release said.

The new location will be owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group, which also owns and operates Pizza Hut locations in Clearwater, Largo, Palmetto, Parrish and four other locations in Bradenton, according to the news release.

“We approach each of our new locations as an investment in the community through job creation and philanthropic initiatives,” Vice President of Marketing Randy Bates said in a statement. “We look forward to delivering great tasting food and impeccable customer service to new guests in Manatee County.”

The company said the new location is projected to create 15 new jobs.