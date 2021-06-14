MUST SEE: Gator stumbles into chair, walks up to front door of Manatee Co. home

Manatee County

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — A doorbell camera caught a scaly nighttime visitor walking up to a Parrish home Saturday morning.

Steve Farkas said at around 4:30 a.m., an alligator came up to his front door and lingered for a while. The gator then left and went off to the side yard but soon returned, once again getting right up to Farkas’ front door.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligators typically get more active during the spring and summer months as the heat speeds up their metabolism and forces them to look for food.

If you spot an alligator knocking on your front door, you can call the FWC Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286 for a trapper to come to resolve the situation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss