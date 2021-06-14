MUST SEE: Gator stumbles into chair, walks up to front door of Manatee Co. home

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — A doorbell camera caught a scaly nighttime visitor walking up to a Parrish home Saturday morning.

Steve Farkas said at around 4:30 a.m., an alligator came up to his front door and lingered for a while. The gator then left and went off to the side yard but soon returned, once again getting right up to Farkas’ front door.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligators typically get more active during the spring and summer months as the heat speeds up their metabolism and forces them to look for food.

If you spot an alligator knocking on your front door, you can call the FWC Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286 for a trapper to come to resolve the situation.