Multiple homes hit after suspects open fire in Bradenton neighborhood, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A shooting investigation is underway after several homes were hit with bullets in a Bradenton neighborhood, police say.

According to detectives, police responded to a call in the 1900 block of 6th Ave East. Upon arrival, officers were told suspects were seen shooting into a vehicle at that location.

No people were injured in the shooting; however, several homes were hit.

At this time, detectives are actively working the scene and no suspect has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bradenton police at 941-932-9300