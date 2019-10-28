Multiple homes hit after suspects open fire in Bradenton neighborhood, police say

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A shooting investigation is underway after several homes were hit with bullets in a Bradenton neighborhood, police say.

According to detectives, police responded to a call in the 1900 block of 6th Ave East. Upon arrival, officers were told suspects were seen shooting into a vehicle at that location.

No people were injured in the shooting; however, several homes were hit.

At this time, detectives are actively working the scene and no suspect has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bradenton police at 941-932-9300

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss