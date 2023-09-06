PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Palmetto Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Sunday.

The crash happened at the intersection of US-41 North and 7th Street West at 10:15 p.m., according to a release from the police department.

A pickup truck turned into the path of a southbound motorcycle, causing the bike to slam into the passenger’s side, according to Palmetto police. The motorcyclist was struck by two vehicles in the southbound lanes after being ejected and died at the site of the crash.

Palmetto police are searching for the driver of the pickup truck, which was described as a dark-colored, late model Ford F-150 crew cab with damage to its passenger side. The other drivers involved in the incident remained at the scene and called for help.

Anyone with information about the suspected driver is asked to contact the Palmetto Police Department Detective Division at (941) 723-4587. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or on their website.