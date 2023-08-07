SOUTH BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the South Bradenton area on Sunday.

The collision happened at the intersection of 44th Ave. West and 5th St. West at 10:04 p.m., according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

A motorcycle was heading east on 44th Ave. and faced a red light while approaching the intersection. An SUV was turning left onto southbound 5th St. when it entered the path of the oncoming motorcycle and struck it.

The SUV was exiting a turn lane with a green traffic arrow at the time of the crash, according to FHP. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as a 31-year-old Bradenton man, died at the site of the crash.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, according to FHP. The driver of the SUV, a 22-year-old Bradenton woman, sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.