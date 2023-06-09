MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcycle driver died after a crash Thursday in Manatee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. in the area of 26th Street West and 52nd Avenue Drive West south of Bradenton, FHP said.

An SUV was traveling south on 26th Street West and attempted to turn left in front of the motorcyclist who was traveling north on 26th Street West, FHP said. The motorcycle hit the SUV on the passenger front door.

The motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital and later died, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.