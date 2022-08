TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 75 in Manatee County early Friday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Buckeye Road in Parrish.

There is no word on what led to the collision.

The left lane is closed at this time.