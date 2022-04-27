TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palmetto man has died after his motorcycle collided with a car on 12th Street East in Manatee County, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday on 12th Avenue East and 21st Street East.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist was riding on the grass shoulder of 21st Street East, then he entered the road and started traveling west across 12th Avenue East.

At the same time, the driver of a sedan was turning left on 12th Avenue East and went into the same lane.

The motorcycle hit the right side of the car. The 28-year-old was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation. Further information was not immediately available.