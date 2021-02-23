Motion to remove Manatee County commission chair fails 4-3 after Lakewood Ranch event

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County commissioners voted against removing Vanessa Baugh from her role as chair of the commission following her role in opening an exclusive and controversial state-run vaccine clinic in Lakewood Ranch.

Baugh worked with the state to organize a vaccine clinic solely for residents of the 34202 and 34211 zip codes, which covers most of the Manatee County portion of Lakewood Ranch and other wealthier neighborhoods in East Manatee County.

Normally, Manatee County’s wait list program randomly selects residents to sign up for a vaccine, but according to emails obtained via public records request, Baugh’s staff manipulated the database to pull only residents from those two zip codes.

“I do believe that we need to make sure there are some consequences here,” Commissioner Reggie Bellamy said before initiating motion to remove Baugh.” This is about supporting our constituents and making sure that as public servants, we stand for what is right and we make sure that whatever takes place, something like this cannot be done again.”

Commissioners Carol Whitmore and Misty Servia joined Bellamy in voting to remove Baugh, but were ultimately outnumbered 4-3.