TAMPA (WFLA) – The woman accused of a wrong-way crash that hit a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper is still waiting for trial, but today asked a Manatee County Judge for permission to travel out of state.

Kristen Kay Watts was arrested for DUI and reckless driving after driving the wrong-way on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in March of 2022.

FHP Trooper Toni Schuck ran her patrol vehicle head on into Watt’s car to protect hundreds of runners who were participating in a 10-k race on the Skyway Bridge at the time.

Today, Watt’s attorney gave a status update on her case.

“Since last year she’s had 647 days sober, she’s completed 60 days of residential treatment and is living in a sober living house,” said attorney Bruce Denson, who also filed a motion to allow Watts to travel out of state.

“We filed a motion to permit travel for Ms. Watts for the holidays. Her family lives in Texas and she would like to spend Christmas with them,” said Denson.

A month ago the state and Watts nearly reached a plea deal in the case, but the defense objected to the deal when they learned the state would go after the maximum penalty in the case.

Today, the judge denied Watt’s motion to ask for travel.

“We need to bring this case to a close with resolution and I think allowing the defendant to travel outside of the state at this point in the case is no longer appropriate,” said Judge Charles Sniffen.

Another status update has been set for January, with a possible trial in April if a new plea deal can not be reached.