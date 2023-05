MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding 28-year-old Taqurri Alvarado and her 4-year-old daughter, Stella Alvarado.

Deputies say they need to talk to Taqurri, as she is connected to an investigation.

They did not provide a description or any further information about Alvarado or the child.

Anyone with information of their whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (941)- 747-3011.