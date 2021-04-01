Moccasin Wallow Road name change garners mixed reaction from locals

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) – Moccasin Wallow Road connects U.S. 41 to U.S. 301 in northern Manatee County. Some locals consider the thoroughfare a part of Parrish History.

Dave Junka has lived along the roadway for 27 years. He remembers exactly how it got it’s name.

“It was named after the snake and literally when we were building, we had water moccasins that sat there on the street in the wintertime,” Junka adding. “They would come out in the street to get warm,” he explained.

The name of the road could be changed as thousands of homes pop up in new developments around the Parrish area.

Neal Communities has built 17,000 homes in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Developer Pat Neal says the Parrish area is booming. He feels the name ‘moccasin wallow’ isn’t appropriate for the aspirations of people who might move to the area.

“We have new homes with people from all over America. They want to make it their home and invest in the property, be proud of it. There are $300 million of new investment in schools and another $60 million in highways. Our county has planned well for this to be a beautiful place,” said Neal.

The developer is in the process of educating the public about the road’s name.

“We want to say our piece. We think people will agree with us, for the most part, and we want to make sure that people understand the reason for it and the benefit for north Manatee County,” Neal said.

Locals have started an online petition titled “Leave Moccasin Wallow Road Alone”. So far, more than 3,400 people have signed.

“I would say about nine out of 10 do not want the name change,” Moccasin Wallow Golf Club owner Noah Zelnik said.

He named his course after the road to be connected to the local community. He feels the possible change is a sign of the times.

“For my business, sure, I want it to stay Moccasin Wallow Road, but for the growth of the community, we understand it. We are going to have a lot of homes here on this road. To help my business, we need the homes built for the golf course to survive. Golf has been unfortunately on the downturn over the last few years, so the more rooftops that are in the area and the growth it helps the golf course. It is kind of a hard one to be against and a hard one to be for either way,” Zelnik said.

Junka would like to see at least one thing stay the same as development continues taking over the Parrish area.

“There are so many changes going on. They need not change the name of the roads. That is history in this area,” Junka said.

Neal disagrees and says he wants public input.

“We want everyone to be included in the decision,” Neal said. “It is a period of public education until we reach consensus as to what a good name would be,” he explained.