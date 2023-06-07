TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police are actively searching for Demitrius Tyrone Bell, the 50-year-old suspect in the shooting at the Tropicana plant on 9th Street East in Bradenton.

The shooting happened Monday night and left one man in stable condition.

Police say Elecia Nicole Bing, 38, was seen leaving the plant with Bell moments after the shooting.

“We have reported her as a missing and endangered woman. We are concerned for her safety. We believe she may be traveling with the suspect,” said Meredith Frameli with the Bradenton Police Department.

Frameli said it was unclear if and how Bing and Bell know each other.

“At this point, we’re not sure if she left willingly or not and so we really need to get in touch with her because we don’t know the circumstances there,” said Frameli.

A neighbor who lives in Bing’s apartment complex said he was shocked by the possibility she may have been kidnapped.

“My neighbor is like a nice lady. My little boy and her son, they used to play together,” said the man who asked not to be identified.

The neighbor says it’s unlike Bing to be involved in something like this.

“She always comes home so happy, so she was like the nicest lady every, so when I heard she got kidnapped, this is so sad,” said the neighbor.

Bradenton police say they are actively searching for Bell and Bing and have not made any contact with them since the incident Monday night.