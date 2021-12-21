Missing Palmetto man could be in Hillsborough County, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 46-year-old man who was reported missing in Palmetto.

Authorities said Jaime Torres left Palmetto on Monday, and sent a text to a family member, saying he intended to harm himself.

Investigators suspect he may be in the Wildwood area of Hillsborough County, possibly driving a white Ford F150 with the Florida tag CLFL79. The truck has a chrome tool box, and a large dent at the top of the tail gate.

(Source: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

Those with information about Torres’ whereabouts are asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.