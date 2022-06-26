MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The search is on for a woman who has not been seen or heard from in days, a news release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Neighbors said Angela Ullery, 51, was last seen Thursday, June 23 at Robin’s Apartments along the 2300 block of 1st Street East in Bradenton.

Family members told deputies they are concerned for Ullery’s safety becasue it’s unlike her to be out of contact for this long. Ullery also requires medication for multiple conditions, authorities said.

Angela may be driving a white 2015 Jeep Cherokee with Florida tag 63AUAP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

