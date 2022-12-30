TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was reported missing on Friday.

Deputies said Arizona McGrath, 26, was last seen around midnight when she made statements about wanting to harm herself.

Deputies located her car in Sarasota County and suspect she may be somewhere near The Mall at University Town Center.

They did not provide any further information about her disappearance.

Those with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call detectives at (941) 747-3011.