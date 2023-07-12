MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies need help locating a missing man who they believe is endangered.

Arsenio Mayes, 33, of Manatee County was last seen walking in the 2000 block of 26th Avenue East around noon on Wednesday.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, he is 6-foot-5 inches and weighs 175 pounds. He was wearing a blue T-shirt with blue gym shorts.

Mayes is considered to be a danger to himself based on his recent behavior.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.