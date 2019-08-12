Missing Bradenton teen said she wanted to hurt herself

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old Bradenton girl who was reported missing Monday morning.

Jonaja Clark was last seen leaving her home on 19th West Sunday night.

Clark is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. She has dark brown hair with light brown hair extensions and brown eyes.

Deputies said Clark has run away in the past, but this time, she made statements about hurting herself.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

