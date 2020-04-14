Missing Bradenton man with medical issues might be heading out of state

Breaking News
Manatee County

(Photo: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 53-year-old man who went missing in Bradenton on Monday night.

According to deputies, the man, identified as Michael Smith suffers from a variety of medical and emotional issues. He was last seen in the 6900 block of 74th Street Circle East around 11:30 p.m. Deputies say he left his home without his cell phone and medications.

Smith is believed to be driving a white 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, and could be traveling out of state.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

