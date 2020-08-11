Missing Bradenton man could be in Sarasota area, deputies say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Bradenton man who could be in the Sarasota area.

Jason Hackett, 27, was last seen at his mother’s home in the 900 block of 65th Avenue Drive W. in Bradenton Monday afternoon.

Deputies said Hackett had threatened to harm himself before leaving and has not been seen since. He is considered endangered.

Deputies said Hackett may be in the Sarasota area.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are being asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s at (941) 747-3011.

LATEST STORIES: