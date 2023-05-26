MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The search for a 79-year-old man with Dementia came to a sad ending Friday after authorities found the man dead one week after he went missing.

“Sadly, Fredrick Bacon was found this morning deceased along the bank of a pond,” Manatee County deputies said.

Bacon was last seen walking away from a home where he had been staying along the 4900 block of 32nd Street East on May 17. Authorities said his body was found not far from there.

Detectives say foul play is not suspected and his death appears to be accidental. A death investigation will likely determine his cause and manner of death.

Family and friends said Bacon, who often got disoriented, did not have money, a phone, or other trackable devices on him at the time of his disappearance.