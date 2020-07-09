LIVE NOW /
Middle school assistant arrested for possession of child porn in Bradenton

Manatee County

Bradenton Police Department

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – An assistant at a Manatee County school has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

According to an arrest report, deputies received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography.

Detectives say 57-year-old Timothy Glover was arrested after detectives located numerous images of child pornography with children ranging from ages to six to 13. Glover is employed as a Physical Education Tech at Haile Middle School in Bradenton.

Glover has been charged with 13 counts of sexual performance by a child. An investigation is ongoing.

