Memorial Day golf cart parade in Ellenton honors fallen heroes

ELLENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents at Colony Cove in Ellenton have made it an annual tradition to honor our nation’s fallen heroes every Memorial Day. This year was no different.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced several community groups and municipalities to go virtual with their Memorial Day services this year. Up until last week, residents at Colony Cove weren’t sure if their golf cart parade was going to happen.

“Initially, we were told by the park manager that we could not have it,” said Richard Chaney.

Chaney says the management at Colony Cove was worried about the coronavirus.

“We were already planning on staying on the carts and staying six feet away and doing social distancing. What the issue was with them, I don’t know, but fortunately we prevailed and we were able to have our parade,” said Chaney.

Dozens of people lined the streets as the golf cart parade made its way throughout the age-restricted community Monday. Residents say it was one of the largest turnouts they’ve ever had with nearly 100 golf carts participating.

“What started out to be ‘no we can’t do this’ turned out to be really beautiful,” said Barbara Ryan.

Ryan tells 8 On Your Side Colony Cove is home to a large military community.

The community plans on hosting another golf cart parade for Independence Day.

