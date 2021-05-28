Masks now optional at Manatee County school facilities, graduations

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The School Board of Manatee County voted Friday morning to remove its face mask requirement for all employees, students, and visitors in district facilities, at school district events, and in school district facilities.

The change in district policy goes into effect immediately.

Masks will now be optional for students and attendees at each of the six graduation ceremonies taking place next week.

Additionally, masks will be optional for students and employees when summer school begins across the county in June.

“It is my hope that the School Board’s decision today is an important milestone in our return to normalcy for our students and employees,” said Superintendent Cynthia Saunders in a statement. “When the mask mandate was initiated in August, I firmly believe it was the right thing to do and I think the mandate helped us complete this school year without missing a single day of school. To me, the decision today represents the closing of one chapter, and the beginning of a new one.”

The mask mandate was initially put in place by the school board on Aug. 11.