Masks could become mandatory in Manatee County as soon as next week

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) – Multiple municipalities in Manatee County have passed mask mandates over the last several weeks, but not the county itself.

The possibility of a county-wide mandate is one step closer to becoming a reality. During a meeting Wednesday afternoon, commissioners voted 4-3 in favor of moving forward with a mask mandate.

Between now and next week, the county attorney’s office will work on “drafting, scheduling, and advertising the necessary resolutions and ordinance to put in place a mask mandate as soon as possible.”

The mandate will be drafted off of Leon County’s face covering order which requires people to wear masks inside businesses.

The move comes as hospitalizations in Manatee County show no sign of slowing down.

Public Safety Director Jacob Saur says between Manatee Memorial Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, and Blake Medical Center, there were 13 hospital beds available Tuesday and only one ICU bed.

Saur says all three local hospitals have requested help from the Florida Division of Emergency Management to relieve staff shortages. With cases continuing to climb in Manatee County, Saur doesn’t think hospitals will fare well over the next several weeks.

Commissioner Carol Whitmore told 8 On Your Side Wednesday’s vote was a step in the right direction.

“The majority of the community that I am hearing from and I represent the entire county have wanted us to do this, including our healthcare community,” Whitmore said.

Several people spoke out against the mandate during public comment Wednesday afternoon. Debi Clark feels the mandate is an invasion of American freedom.

“I am not a conspiracy theorist, but I’ve been hearing a lot of stuff and I think the American people as a whole are silent, it is a silent majority and we need to start speaking up,” Clark said.

A copy of the resolution and ordinance will be posted to the county’s website by the end of this week.

The board of county commissioners will vote on the resolution on Monday, July 27. The special meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.

The ordinance requires a 10-day public advertising period before a vote can be made.

