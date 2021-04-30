Mask up? District officials in Manatee County to consider future of mask mandate in schools

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The School District of Manatee County will start discussing what to do with the mask mandate in schools on Friday.

As the Manatee County School Board looks at the future of the mandate, there will be a lot to consider.

Board member Charlie Kennedy wants to let medical experts guide the superintendent into deciding how much longer they require masks. But the board will also be hearing from the community over the next 30 days.

Parents are divided on whether they want their kids learning without masks but many teachers and faculty are still concerned about spread, especially with new strains of the virus showing up.

And while more people are getting vaccinated, positive cases remain too high for many.

“Hypothetically, if positivity rates drop below 5% than we can get rid of the mask mandate,” board member Kennedy said. “If they go above a certain percent, then the mask mandate has to come back.”

School board members believe the mask mandate is the reason they’ve been able to keep schools open. While there have been cases of COVID-19 amongst students and faculty, Kennedy thinks wearing masks has stopped community spread from getting out of control.

The concern now is over the unknown in the near future.

“I think we should let medical experts guide us and then give the superintendent that flexibility that she needs,” Kennedy said. “Because if there’s a spike, we can’t go through that 30-day public notice process. We need to have the superintendent act decisively.”

A final decision will be made on May 25.