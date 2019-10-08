Manatee teen blackmailed girls for naked pictures on Snapchat, deputies say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 19-year-old Manatee County man was arrested for forcing young girls to send him nude pictures on Snapchat, according to an arrest affidavit.

On October 2018, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in California received a report about an extortion threat.

A 16-year-old girl had been sending nude photographs back and forth with a 17-year-old man on Snapchat “until she started to be threatened for more photographs.”

According to the arrest affidavit, she was told the photographs, which were already sent, would be passed on to her friends and others at her high school.

He continuously demanded to send fully nude photos once a or twice a month, the report states.

Once deputies started investigating they eventually identified 19-year-old Bailey Terry of Sarasota.

Terry admitted to having four different fake Snapchat accounts which he used to obtain naked pictures and videos of girls from the ages of 13-17.

After receiving the images from the girls, he would find lewd pictures online to send back to them.

According to the report, Bailey “stated he knew what he did was wrong but stated he has a problem.”

He faces 14 felony charges, including extortion.

8 On Your Side’s John Rogers will have more tonight on News Channel 8.

LATEST STORIES: