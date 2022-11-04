TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 21-year-old man missing from Lakewood Ranch.

Jeremy Durmaz left his home in the 6000 block of Yellowtop Drive at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. He was last seen walking away from the PJ’s Sandwich Shop, located at 12342 US-301 in Parrish around 5:20 p.m. the same day.

The sheriff’s office said Durmaz has not been seen since and it is believed he may want to harm himself.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with red or orange writing on the front, black shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.