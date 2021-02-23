Manatee sheriff investigating whether Commissioner Vanessa Baugh broke state law with vaccine event

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they received a complaint from the ACLU on Monday and are looking into whether or not Commissioner Vanessa Baugh violated state law after she admitted to creating a “VIP” list for a coronavirus pop-up clinic.

The ACLU complaint accuses Baugh of ignoring the county’s Vaccine Standby Pool process between Feb. 9 and Feb. 15 and says she “selected two zip codes within her own district, including friends and herself, that would receive the additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the pop-up site.”

The complaint adds that on Feb. 15, Baugh sent an email to the Director of Public Safety of Manatee County Jacob Saur with the subject “names for list” in which she added individuals to the list of those who would receive the extra doses of vaccine at the pop-up site.

Lakewood Ranch is located in southeastern Manatee County and northeastern Sarasota County and is consistently ranked among the richest neighborhoods in Florida. Census data show the two zip codes have median household incomes 75-85% higher than the county average. State data shows the two zip codes don’t have more seniors or more virus cases than several of their neighboring zip codes.

“This unique opportunity was made possible by Governor DeSantis calling [Schroeder-Manatee Ranch President] Rex Jensen [and] wanting to do a vaccination site near Lakewood Ranch,” Baugh said the day the pop-up site was announced. “The governor has been trying to find large areas of neighborhoods to target.”

Commissioner Baugh, who represents Lakewood Ranch, took responsibility for the zip code restrictions at the state-run site. She made a public apology during a commission workshop last week.

Congressman Charlie Crist is also speaking out following the Lakewood Ranch vaccine clinic. Crist, who represents Florida’s 13th District in the U.S. House, is requesting a federal investigation into Gov. Ron DeSantis’s handling of the vaccine distribution in Florida.

“He brings 3,000 vaccines to Lakewood Ranch in Manatee County, an affluent community and a lovely community quite frankly and says, you know, we are going to give 3,000 vaccines to the people in this community and nobody else in Manatee County can get them; nobody in the inner city, nobody in the brown or Black communities,” Crist said. “This is mostly a white, affluent, Republican community, I should add.”

Congressman Crist tells 8 On Your Side he feels Gov. DeSantis made the wrong call.

“He is picking winners and losers and when we’re talking about giving out the vaccine, they are not just winners or losers in a corporate sense…these are living people or dying people,” he said. “That is the kind of decision the governor is making right now and in my opinion, he is doing it in a way that must be investigated by the Department of Justice because it is not equitable, it is not fair. It is unequal the way he is doing it and it is just unconscionable to me.”