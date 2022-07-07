MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man wanted in a deadly nightclub shooting that took place in December 2017 was arrested Wednesday, according to a news release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Demetrius Gabriel, 34, was arrested during a traffic stop in Miami four years after he was named a suspect in the deadly nightclub shooting.

Authorities said the shooting took place just before 2 a.m. on December 17, 2017, shortly after an altercation broke out near the front door of the Spot 26 nightclub, located at 4307 26th Street West in Bradenton.

At the time, deputies said an unknown person fired at least two rounds into the entranceway of the club, striking 30-year-old Jarvis Isom Jr. in the head.

Isom was transported to Blake Hospital where he died a few hours later.

Detectives ultimately named Gabriel a suspect in the days following the shooting. A warrant was then signed, charging Gabriel with murder.

“Knowing he was wanted, Gabriel fled Manatee County and alluded law enforcement for more than 4 years,” the sheriff’s office said.

On Wednesday, Gabriel was arrested during a traffic stop in Miami and transported to the Miami-Dade County jail on multiple charges, including the murder of Jarvis Isom Jr.