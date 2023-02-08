MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County middle school student was arrested Wednesday after authorities said they threatened a school shooting.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, school resource deputies arrested the student who attends Buffalo Creek Middle School in Palmetto.

Authorities were alerted to the video Wednesday around 9:30 a.m., when a FortifyFL tip exposed a video on social media “simulating shots being fired in a classroom with a toy gun,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The Tik Tok user was quickly identified as a student at Buffalo Middle School. Deputies said the student was arrested and later admitted to making the social media post.

The student was charged with making written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting.

Deputies said there is no evidence the student was involved in other recent school threats in Manatee County.

An investigation is ongoing.