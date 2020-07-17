Manatee man arrested for driving drunk on lawn mower with no lights on

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Holmes Beach man was arrested after deputies say they caught him drunk driving on a lawn mower without any lights on.
Jack Pritchard was allegedly spotted riding his lawn mower in the wrong direction down a sidewalk in the 200 block of 84th Street a little after 10 p.m. on Friday, July 3.
“We had to brake quickly to avoid being struck,” deputies wrote in an arrest report.
According to the affidavit, Pritchard had open containers of Mike’s Harder Lemonade on the floor of the lawn mower. The report accuses him of being angry, giving inconsistent answers to questions, and failing a field sobriety test, telling deputies “I can’t do it.”
Pritchard was arrested for driving under the influence and booked into the Manatee County Jail before bonding out.
