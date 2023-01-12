PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — The cost of eggs has jumped 49 percent in the past year, according to a Consumer Price Index report.

8 On Your Side visited Thurber Farm in Palmetto where the owner has seen an influx in customers.

“I can’t keep eggs in the egg shack, I’m selling out,” said Mandy Thurber.

Thurber has over 80 chickens and an increase in customers purchasing eggs has caused the farmer to put some shoppers on a waiting list.

“I try my best to keep my original clients, my original people that have bought from me, I give them first priority,” Thurber said.

A report from the U.S Department of Agriculture states Americans have increased their egg consumption in recent years, creating significant demand for the product. However, what the agency is calling the “deadliest” bird flu in U.S. history has caused egg prices to surge, making it difficult for some families to put eggs on the table.

The bird flu called “Avian” hasn’t impacted Thurber’s animals.

“I haven’t had any issues with any big, major diseases,” she said. “I’ve been very fortunate.”

One advantage Thurber shared is that eggs bought directly from a farmer stay fresh longer.

“We’re not having to go through all the processes and things like that to get them over to shelf life, so they stay good for up to three months.”