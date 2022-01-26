Manatee deputy survives close call with SUV during traffic stop

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind drivers of Florida’s Move Over Law after one of its deputies faced a close call last month during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 75.

Sgt. Aaron Bowling had just stepped out of his vehicle when he heard tires screeching behind him. When he turned, he saw a blue Ford SUV losing control and barreling right at him.

“I immediately saw it and just had to make a quick decision,” Bowling said. “All I could think about was just running in front of the car, trying to use the car for some cover, and just jump and roll out as far away from the car I could. In my mind, I thought it is going to hit my Tahoe, and the Tahoe is going to come and hit me.”

The entire incident was captured on Bowling’s body worn camera.

“Every time I watch it it, I think how lucky I am,” the deputy said. “I very well could have either been killed or seriously injured and paralyzed or anything.”

The sergeant believes it was his split second decision that allowed him to walk away uninjured.

January is Move Over Month in the Sunshine State. Preliminary data from Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles shows in 2021, there were 191 crashes and more than 14,000 citations issued to drivers for failing to move over.

The law doesn’t only apply to law enforcement. It also includes firefighters, EMS, tow truck drivers, road rangers, and other public servants helping people on the side of the road.

“Everybody has responsibility to keep everybody safe,” Bowling said. “Everybody just needs to pay attention while driving on the roads.”